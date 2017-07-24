Dolphins' success hinges on healthy Ryan Tannehill, Mike Pouncey

The Miami Dolphins open training camp on July 27 at the Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie, Florida. Here’s a closer look at Dolphins camp:

Top storyline: All eyes will be on the health and progress of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who sprained the ACL and MCL in his left knee last December. He missed the final four games, including the Dolphins' loss in the wild-card round. Surgery was not required, but Tannehill must wear a brace this season. Mobility didn’t appear to be an issue in organized team activities and minicamp. However, those were lighter practices without contact. The intensity will increase during training camp, and Tannehill will be subject to being hit by defenders in preseason games. That will be the test as to how his knee responds.

Ryan Tannehill missed the final three regular-season games and the Dolphins' playoff loss with a knee injury last season. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

QB depth chart: Tannehill enters his sixth consecutive season as the clear-cut starter. He’s coming off his most efficient season in 2016, when he went 8-5 as a starter and posted a career-high passer rating of 93.5. Veteran Matt Moore is the No. 2 and was 2-2 as a starter last season, which included the playoff loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The No. 3 spot is wide open between 2016 seventh-round pick Brandon Doughty and David Fales.

Bubble watch: Starting outside linebacker Koa Misi helped his chances to remain with the Dolphins by agreeing to take a pay cut in the spring. However, that does not guarantee Misi a roster spot. Misi missed 13 games last season because of a neck injury and hasn’t played 16 games since his rookie season in 2010. He didn’t participate in OTAs and must play catch-up in training camp.

That rookie could start: Miami made an interesting pick in the second round in former Ohio State middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan. He has played inside his entire career, but the Dolphins needed help at outside linebacker. McMillan got reps at inside and outside linebacker in the spring, and that will continue as the team tries to find his best position in training camp.

Fast start a big focus: For all the great things Dolphins coach Adam Gase did in his first season, perhaps his biggest whiff was not getting his team off to a fast start. The Dolphins were 1-4 in the first five games, but that is often overlooked because Miami won nine of its last 11 to make the playoffs. Gase is putting an emphasis on starting fast, and much of that begins in training camp. The Dolphins have the fifth-toughest strength of schedule and cannot afford to lose a lot of games early.

Pouncey watch: Former Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey continues to rehab after hip surgery and isn’t expected to do much in training camp. The Dolphins are confident Pouncey will be ready for the regular season, but they would like to get him a little work during the preseason. Keeping Pouncey healthy would be a major boost for Miami’s offensive line.

