Dolphins still working on training camp plans for Mike Pouncey

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase had a shrug and a smile Tuesday when asked about former Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey. On several occasions, Gase reiterated that he is not concerned with Pouncey’s hip rehab and if he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

For now, the Dolphins are not sure if Pouncey will participate in training camp or the preseason. But that could change at any time as the team continues to gather information about Pouncey’s progress.

Miami will open training camp practices Thursday.

Mike Pouncey is running to stay in shape and trying to show he's ready to get back on the field. George Gojkovich/Getty Images

“I have to wait -- we have a whole bunch of different scenarios right now,” Gase said. “We will get more information today. ... We’re putting together all these different contingency plans as far as when he can do individuals, then we can do practices and when is his rest day. We’re waiting to hear where we’re at and will go from there.”

The Dolphins made it clear in the spring that the most important date for Pouncey is Sept. 10, which is Miami’s regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pouncey hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2012 due to multiple injuries.

Pouncey is running to stay in shape and trying to show he’s ready to get back on the field. Gase said Tuesday that he is comfortable with Pouncey not participating in training camp at all if that’s what it comes down to.

“But I know he doesn’t feel that way,” Gase said. “I know he wants to practice and go through his routine in training camp.”

Here are some additional notes leading into training camp: