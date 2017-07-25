Dolphins still working on training camp plans for Mike Pouncey

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase had a shrug and a smile Tuesday when asked about former Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey. On several occasions, Gase reiterated that he is not concerned with Pouncey’s hip rehab and if he will be ready for the start of the regular season.
For now, the Dolphins are not sure if Pouncey will participate in training camp or the preseason. But that could change at any time as the team continues to gather information about Pouncey’s progress.
Miami will open training camp practices Thursday.
“I have to wait -- we have a whole bunch of different scenarios right now,” Gase said. “We will get more information today. ... We’re putting together all these different contingency plans as far as when he can do individuals, then we can do practices and when is his rest day. We’re waiting to hear where we’re at and will go from there.”
The Dolphins made it clear in the spring that the most important date for Pouncey is Sept. 10, which is Miami’s regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pouncey hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2012 due to multiple injuries.
Pouncey is running to stay in shape and trying to show he’s ready to get back on the field. Gase said Tuesday that he is comfortable with Pouncey not participating in training camp at all if that’s what it comes down to.
“But I know he doesn’t feel that way,” Gase said. “I know he wants to practice and go through his routine in training camp.”
Here are some additional notes leading into training camp:
Gase confirmed Tuesday the team is working out cornerbacks. The team has an open roster spot and that is a position where it could add depth before camp. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports one corner the Dolphins are taking a look at is Alterraun Verner, who previously played for the Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. “So many people tell me you can’t find enough corners,” Gase said. “So we’re checking guys out, but we do that quite a bit with a lot of positions.”
The Dolphins will put receiver Rashawn Scott on the physically unable to perform list. Starting linebacker Koa Misi, who had a neck injury last year, also is a candidate for the PUP list.
Miami has increased security measures for training camp and will require everyone -- fans, staff and media -- to be wanded upon entry. There will be a security checkpoint at the team’s facility and a clear bag policy for fans.