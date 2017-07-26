Former Dolphin Jason Taylor ready for his HOF moment

Former Miami Dolphins star defensive end Jason Taylor was never big on the public spotlight. It wasn’t something he sought during his illustrious, 15-year career as a player, and it is much easier now for Taylor to avoid it after retiring from football following the 2011 season.

But next week’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction will thrust Miami’s quiet and humble star back underneath the bright lights. On Aug. 5, the sports world will be focused on Canton, Ohio, as Taylor and the rest of the 2017 Hall class will have their well-deserved moment of enshrinement.

A third-round pick of the Dolphins in 1997, Jason Taylor will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Taylor, 42, gets to celebrate close to home. He will be enshrined just two hours from his hometown of Pittsburgh and just 24 miles from where he played college football at the University of Akron.

There will be a host of former Dolphins making the trip to Canton to support Taylor. Former teammates Tim Bowens, O.J. McDuffie, Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain and current Miami players Mike Pouncey and Cameron Wake are among the players Taylor mentioned.

“There’s going to be a great representation of guys, and that’s the most important thing for me,” Taylor said on his Hall of Fame conference call Wednesday. “Outside of my family, I wanted to make sure the closest people to me, the guys that had the biggest part in me being there, were there to share it with me.”

Taylor was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006, when he registered 13.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns. According to Taylor, that's the first time he heard Hall of Fame "chatter" in NFL circles, although he never had that as a career goal. Eleven years later, Taylor is going into Canton on the first ballot.

Perhaps Taylor’s biggest on-field contribution was his role in changing the mold of a pass-rushing defensive end. Taylor, who totaled 139.5 sacks in a career that also included stints with the Jets and Redskins, was not a brute who forced his way to the quarterback. He was long, quick and lanky, which is more in line with the modern defensive end.

“When I came in in ’97, it wasn’t en vogue to be a 240-pound, 245-pound defensive end,” Taylor said. “There weren’t a whole out of guys out there [like me]. It was kind of unheard of. There were a lot of questions of whether I could survive and thrive at that weight. The game has evolved now. The 'tweener' they used to call back in the day is now what teams are looking to draft. The game has changed and the position has changed, and it’s great to see that change and kind of be a part of it.”