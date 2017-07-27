Dolphins' Mike Pouncey happy to overcome 'dark days' in practice return

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey couldn’t stop smiling on Thursday. While the opening of training camp signifies the start of the summer grind for most players, it also served as an important landmark for Pouncey.

The former Pro Bowl lineman, who suffered a season-ending hip injury and played in just five games last year, dressed for practice for the first time in 37 weeks. Pouncey didn’t participate in individual or team drills, but joining his team on the field was enough to brighten his mood and provide optimism that he will be ready for the start of the regular season, if not sooner.

“It was a long, humbling process for me,” Pouncey said. “I had a lot of dark days in the recovery part of it. I’m just glad to be on the bright side of it. ... It was one play I had that nearly took away my whole career, and I’m just glad to be out here with the guys again.”

On Thursday, Dolphins center Mike Pouncey practiced for the first time in 37 weeks. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

This is not the first time Pouncey has suffered a significant injury. This is the second hip injury and he hasn’t played all 16 games since 2012. The multiple injuries have led to questions of how many times Pouncey can bounce back.

Pouncey made it clear earlier this year that a third major hip injury could be career-ending. That is why the Dolphins have a detailed plan for how they are going to bring Pouncey along this summer.

Pouncey said he wants to play in the preseason as much as possible to shake the rust. The Dolphins are erring on the side of caution, despite Pouncey’s eagerness. Pouncey aims to prove that he can be durable for the Dolphins.

“When it’s taken away from you, and it has been a few times, it really hit him this time,” Gase said of Pouncey. “He wants to make sure he’s out there to contribute.”

In addition to a tough rehab, Pouncey’s dark days included the death of his former college teammate and close friend Aaron Hernandez. The former tight end, who was serving a life sentence on a murder conviction, committed suicide in prison on April 19.

Pouncey and his twin brother, Maurkice, remained close with Hernandez and his family and attended the funeral.

“It was tough, just to have a friend that I was so close with,” Pouncey said. “I felt like he was my brother and I know he felt the same way. It’s tough for anybody to have a loss in their family.

“He was in great spirits in our conversations. I’m still shocked to this day that we’re even at this point.”

Things finally seem to turning in a positive direction for Pouncey. He celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday and returned to practice for the first time Thursday. The final step for Pouncey will be playing in a preseason or regular-season game.

“It’s been an up-and-down roller coaster,” Pouncey said. “To be where I’m at right now, I never thought I would be here. It feels great to be back.”