Cornerback Alterraun Verner confident he can help Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. -- New Miami Dolphins cornerback Alterraun Verner never sat on the sidelines for this length of time during his seven-year NFL career.

The former first-round pick was a hot commodity during his time with the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started 70 games and played in 110.

Still, Verner didn't get an offer from a team this offseason until Miami signed him two days before training camp.

"It's weird, but it gives you an appreciation for the game," Verner said. "You realize it's a privilege to be on that stage, it's not a right. It's something that I've always known, but you get a better sense of it when you're not playing."

Verner was a part-time starter in Tampa Bay for the past two seasons. His best season was back in 2013, when he had a career-high five interceptions and made the Pro Bowl. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said he was surprised a cornerback with Verner's experience was available this late in the process.

"Any time we can bring in a guy and bring in competition, it always kind of puts you in position where if something happens, at least you have an answer," Gase said. "And when you bring in a guy like that, all of a sudden, the young guys who are working and fighting for a spot, that raises some antennas."

Failing to attract interest could certainly shake a player's confidence, but that's not the case with Verner. He believes he can make an immediate impact in Miami's secondary, a unit that has had issues with injuries and inconsistency in the slot.

Verner will push Xavien Howard on the outside and also compete with Bobby McCain for the nickel role.

"I know what type of player I am," Verner said. "Regardless of what people might think on the outside, what people might evaluate. That's something that I've been dealing with all my life. That's why I was a first-rounder and things happen. I never had a doubt in my mind how I play."