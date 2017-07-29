Dolphins LT Laremy Tunsil studying Cowboys' Tyron Smith closely

DAVIE, Fla. -- There is only one offensive tackle that Laremy Tunsil of the Miami Dolphins is modeling his game after as he enters his second NFL season.

“Tyron Smith,” Tunsil said of the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro. “That’s a monster right there. You’ve got to look at the best if you want to be the best.”

Tunsil said he’s never met Smith and doesn’t know him personally. But Tunsil studied his tape closely this offseason as he prepares to make a position switch from left guard to left tackle, which was Tunsil’s college position at Ole Miss.

Smith is at the top of the left tackle hierarchy in the NFL, according to Tunsil, and that is where the Dolphins’ 2016 first-round draft pick eventually wants to be. Tunsil has a major responsibility of protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill's blind side after Miami traded former left tackle Branden Albert to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that was essentially one year in the making.

Laremy Tunsil studied Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith as he prepared to move to left tackle this season for the Dolphins. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

“I could also say it’s a badge of honor,” Tunsil said. “Branden Albert taught me a lot of things and how to play left tackle, how to play guard and just understanding the game of football. He taught me a lot of things.”

Tunsil is showing good feet and strong hands to go with his natural size in training camp. He is listed 6-foot-5, 318 pounds and can get to the second level with ease. Tunsil also has the strength to stuff power pass-rushers.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said it’s hard to compare what he sees from Tunsil to any players he previously coached. But Gase did mention a few similarities between Tunsil and one former four-time Pro Bowl player.

“I was with [Ryan] Clady there for a second before he started getting hurt all the time,” Gase said of the former Denver Broncos left tackle. “But coming into 2009, he was a dominant guy in the league when he was a young player. I haven’t been around too many guys that have those kind of skill sets.”

The Dolphins were not expected to land Tunsil one year ago. He was a projected top-5 pick who slid to No. 13 after a draft-day slide occurred when a video surfaced on social media of Tunsil smoking a substance through a bong. Miami gladly took Tunsil, and the move is paying dividends.

“He really kind of did that for us for one year, going inside, and did a good job and had to learn real fast, and that’s the way we were built last year," Gase said. "Now with him being able to bump out there, that’s just more his game. It’s nice having him out there. It’s just every day you look out there going, ‘I’m glad he fell to us.’”