        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          NBA champion Draymond Green stops by Dolphins camp

          11:03 AM ET
          • James WalkerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • A Temple graduate and Hyattsville, Maryland, native who lives in Miami
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins had a special guest for Day 4 of training camp in NBA champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

          Green has a good rapport with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and was in town for this weekend's International Champions Cup match between Spanish soccer giants Barcelona and Real Madrid at Hard Rock Stadium. Green spent time in Sunday's practice chatting it up with Miami head coach Adam Gase, vice president Mike Tannenbaum and Hall of Famer Dan Marino. He also spoke to the team after practice.

          Green has been an important cog during Golden State's two championships in the past three years. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists last season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.