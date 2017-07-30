NBA champion Draymond Green stops by Dolphins camp

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins had a special guest for Day 4 of training camp in NBA champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

On the far end of field #Dolphins HC Adam Gase is having a good chat with NBA champ Draymond Green (white shirt, black shorts) before camp. pic.twitter.com/jRba1vwRE8 — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) July 30, 2017

Green has a good rapport with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and was in town for this weekend's International Champions Cup match between Spanish soccer giants Barcelona and Real Madrid at Hard Rock Stadium. Green spent time in Sunday's practice chatting it up with Miami head coach Adam Gase, vice president Mike Tannenbaum and Hall of Famer Dan Marino. He also spoke to the team after practice.

Green has been an important cog during Golden State's two championships in the past three years. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists last season.