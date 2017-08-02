What Jay Ajayi's concussion means for the Dolphins

So far in fantasy drafts this year, Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi has been drafted as mid-level RB1. Matthew Berry explains why he is more comfortable with Ajayi as a RB2. (1:45)

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins suffered their first notable injury of the 2017 season. Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi was diagnosed with a concussion and missed Wednesday's practice.

Ajayi led the Dolphins with 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. His timeline for a return is yet to be determined.

Here is what Ajayi’s absence means for Miami:

No. 1: Running back depth will be tested

The Dolphins like their depth at running back. However, the offense last year was built heavily around Ajayi, who had 260 of the team’s 405 total carries in 2016. Although injuries are never good, it does give Miami a chance to get an extended look at backups Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake. They combined for 294 rushing yards last year and split first-team reps in Wednesday’s practice. This should be a growing experience for Williams and Drake that could pay off later.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

No. 2: Opens up the passing game

Ajayi likely will miss Saturday’s scrimmage. It’s also possible that Ajayi will miss Miami’s first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 10. This will allow Miami and quarterback Ryan Tannehill to experiment more with the passing attack in game situations. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he wants Tannehill to “let it fly” and play more loose this year. There is no risk in working on that philosophy during the summer, especially now that Ajayi is sidelined. Miami will surely revert to being a more balanced offense once its Pro Bowl running back returns.

No. 3: Additional rest for Ajayi

Unlike last year, the Dolphins know what they have in Ajayi. He’s a physical runner between the tackles and they plan to feed him the ball. Therefore, it is not necessary for Ajayi to take too much of a pounding in training camp and the preseason. This injury allows Miami to rest its bell cow for at least a week or two and preserve the wear and tear Ajayi would have taken. Miami likely isn’t a playoff team this season without a healthy and productive Ajayi. The most important thing is to make sure Ajayi is ready for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.