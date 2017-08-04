Matt Moore shows off arm in first day as Dolphins starter

Damien Woody says backup QB Matt Moore can get the reps in training camp that will prepare him to occupy the starting spot while Ryan Tannehill is sidelined. (0:45)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore has been here before.

Just last season, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill sprained the ACL and MCL in his left knee, which thrust Moore into the starting lineup for the final four games. Moore went 2-2 in that span, including a playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Moore is back in the starting lineup after Tannehill re-injured his knee Thursday, and the team is figuring out how to move forward. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday that surgery is a possibility, which would likely end Tannehill’s season.

Here is a closer look at Moore’s practice Friday:

Moore took all the first-team reps and put together one of his better practices. He was in control of the offense, which rallied after struggling to recover from the shock of Tannehill’s injury halfway through Thursday’s practice.

Wow moment: Moore’s best throw Friday was a beautiful 30-yard lob to running back Damien Williams, who streaked out of the backfield to outrun a linebacker in one-on-one coverage. Moore throws the best deep ball on the team -- better than Tannehill -- and that arm was on display. Moore also hit receiver DeVante Parker on a pair of 20-plus-yard gains that moved the chains in team drills.

Whoa moment: Moore didn’t turn the ball over Friday, which is good news. But his worst throw was into double coverage to Parker. Safety Michael Thomas and cornerback Byron Maxwell combined to break up the pass for an incompletion. Moore is an aggressive quarterback who has more of a gunslinger mentality than Tannehill. He will throw more into tight windows, and that incompletion was a good example.