Jermon Bushrod on the Jay Cutler option: 'That's out of my pay grade'

DAVIE, Fla. -- No player on the Miami Dolphins roster is better positioned to have an informed opinion of free-agent quarterback Jay Cutler than starting right guard Jermon Bushrod. The veteran offensive lineman spent three seasons protecting Cutler with the Chicago Bears, from 2013-15.

However, Bushrod, like many Dolphins players, is unsure of the future of Miami's quarterback position with starter Ryan Tannehill (knee) injured.

Dolphins guard Jermon Bushrod was mum on a QB recommendation but did call former Bears teammate Jay Cutler a "great competitor." Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

"It's tough to speculate that aspect. That's out of my pay grade," Bushrod said Friday. "If they're going to make those decisions, then we have to ride with it."

Bushrod said he hasn't talked to Cutler or any other potential quarterback option. Bushrod added that he's still trying to wrap his head around the possibility that Tannehill, a team captain, could be lost for a significant period or the entire year.

Coach Adam Gase confirmed Friday that surgery is an option, which probably would end Tannehill's season. Bushrod, Cutler and Gase were all together at one point in Chicago. Cutler is semi-retired and has a television job at Fox.

"I think he's a great competitor and I think he's tough," Bushrod said of Cutler. "But we're going to let this situation play out. Then you can ask me as many [quarterback] questions as you want."