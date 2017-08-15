Dolphins rookie DTs Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor showing early flashes

DAVIE, Fla. -- A breakdown of the Miami Dolphins' draft class and its progress after two weeks of training camp:

Charles Harris, DE, first round (No. 22 overall): The former University of Missouri standout and pass-rush specialist was a huge bright spot in the spring. However, Harris hasn't flashed as much in training camp thus far, likely because the physical practices involve more defending the running game, an area in which Harris needs growth. But he remains polished as a rookie edge rusher and that will be his primary role coming off the bench to start the season.

Raekwon McMillan, LB, second round (No. 54 overall): It appeared to be just a matter of time before McMillan, who tore his ACL in his debut last week against the Falcons, earned a starting job at linebacker as a rookie. Now his focus must be on getting healthy and making an impact in 2018.

Cordrea Tankersley, CB, third round (No. 97 overall): Tankersley is having a quiet training camp, but he did lead Miami with six tackles in the team's preseason debut. He hasn't made many standout plays, and perhaps his most memorable moment was being taken out of practice during the first week of camp because of overheating and dehydration. Tankersley has a long way to go before he sees the field. The Dolphins have a bevy of corners ahead of him.

Isaac Asiata, G, fifth round (No. 164 overall): Opportunity knocked for Asiata during the first week of training camp when starting left guard Ted Larsen sustained a biceps injury that will sideline him for a significant period. Asiata is competing with veterans Kraig Urbik and Anthony Steen to replace Larsen. Asiata has shown good strength in holding his blocks, but remains a raw prospect who has a lot to learn. One area where the rookie needs improvement is moving in space and getting to the second level.

Davon Godchaux, DT, fifth round (No. 178 overall): Godchaux has been one of the under-the-radar surprises of training camp. He has consistently made plays stopping the run with the second team, and that has earned him some unexpected reps with the starters. The Dolphins drafted Godchaux to push incumbent starter Jordan Phillips, who has been inconsistent.

Vincent Taylor, DT, sixth round (No. 194 overall): Similar to Godchaux, Taylor has flashed at times on the second-team defense. Taylor also has received first-team reps on occasion and has shown some ability to stop the run. He entered training camp on the roster bubble but now has a solid chance to make the 53-man roster.

Isaiah Ford, WR, seventh round (No. 237 overall): Ford has missed all of training camp after knee surgery. He is a likely candidate for the physically unable to perform list or injured reserve when it comes time for Miami to make its roster decisions.