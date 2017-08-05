Dolphins' Matt Moore throws touchdown and pick-six in scrimmage

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins held their annual intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. For many fans, it was the first chance to see the team and potential starting quarterback Matt Moore, who took over first-team reps this week for the injured Ryan Tannehill (knee).

Here is a closer look at Moore’s Saturday:

Moore ran the first-team offense for two drives during the scrimmage. He threw an interception that was brought back for a score and tossed a touchdown pass.

Wow moment: Moore completed a difficult, 22-yard floater to Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry along the sideline. Landry caught the ball over his shoulder and tiptoed the sideline on a beautiful catch-and-throw sequence at the 1-yard line. Moore followed up with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Landry on the next play to cap the scoring drive.

Whoa moment: Moore was overaggressive on his first pass and threw an interception. He stared down receiver DeVante Parker on a slant route, and Miami cornerback Xavien Howard jumped the play and returned it for a touchdown. The first two drives showed both the good and bad side of Moore. He’s not afraid to test the limits of the defense and throw into tight windows. That style of play is different from Tannehill, who is more conservative.