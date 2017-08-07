        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Calvin Johnson at Dolphins camp same day Jay Cutler is due to arrive

          Former Lions star Calvin Johnson is working with the Dolphins' receivers at training camp. Rick Osentoski / AP
          9:28 AM ET
          • James WalkerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • A Temple graduate and Hyattsville, Maryland, native who lives in Miami
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have an NFC North feel to practice on Monday.

          On the same day former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to arrive and sign his one-year, $10 million contract, former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson is at Dolphins camp to work with the wide receivers. The two were division rivals for many years.

          Johnson retired from football last offseason after a nine-year career that included six Pro Bowls and seven 1,000-yard seasons. He gets to pass on his knowledge to a talented group of young receivers in Miami, which includes Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, deep threat Kenny Stills and former first-round pick DeVante Parker.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.