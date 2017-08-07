Calvin Johnson at Dolphins camp same day Jay Cutler is due to arrive

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have an NFC North feel to practice on Monday.

On the same day former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to arrive and sign his one-year, $10 million contract, former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson is at Dolphins camp to work with the wide receivers. The two were division rivals for many years.

Dolphins will have an NFC North feel today. In addition to new QB Jay Cutler, who will arrive later today, Calvin Megatron Johnson is here. pic.twitter.com/7Xu1nybK2J — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) August 7, 2017

Johnson retired from football last offseason after a nine-year career that included six Pro Bowls and seven 1,000-yard seasons. He gets to pass on his knowledge to a talented group of young receivers in Miami, which includes Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, deep threat Kenny Stills and former first-round pick DeVante Parker.