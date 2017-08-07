Welcome to the club: Jay Cutler 43rd quarterback to start in AFC East during Tom Brady era

Dolphins coach Adam Gase feels good about the current QB situation and explains why Jay Cutler was selected to be the replacement for Ryan Tannehill. (1:18)

The Miami Dolphins held an introductory news conference for quarterback Jay Cutler Monday afternoon.

Cutler agreed to come out of retirement, and the broadcast booth, to replace Ryan Tannehill, who re-injured his left knee last week. Barring injury, Cutler will become the 17th quarterback to start for the Dolphins since Sept. 30, 2001.

Why is Sept. 30, 2001 significant? That was the date when Tom Brady started his first game for the New England Patriots. Since then, four quarterbacks -- Brady, Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett -- have started for the Pats. Of course, two of those starters only got the chance because of Brady's four-game suspension to start last season, and Cassel stepped in when Brady tore his ACL in 2008.

The Dolphins on the other hand? They have started 16 different quarterbacks in that time: John Beck, Daunte Culpepper, A.J. Feeley, Jay Fiedler, Gus Frerotte, Trent Green, Brian Griese, Joey Harrington, Chad Henne, Cleo Lemon, Ray Lucas, Matt Moore, Chad Pennington, Sage Rosenfels, Ryan Tannehill and Tyler Thigpen.

It isn't any better in the rest of the AFC East. As a matter of fact, the Dolphins (16), Buffalo Bills (14) and New York Jets (12) have started a combined 42 quarterbacks since that fateful day in 2001, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Here's the Bills' list: Drew Bledsoe, Brian Brohm, Matt Cassel, Trent Edwards, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kelly Holcomb, Rob Johnson, Thaddeus Lewis, J.P. Losman, EJ Manuel, Kyle Orton, Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Tuel and Alex Van Pelt. And the Jets': Brooks Bollinger, Quincy Carter, Kellen Clemens, Brett Favre, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Greg McElroy, Chad Pennington, Bryce Petty, Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, Vinny Testaverde and Mike Vick.