Ndamukong Suh's first sack came against now-teammate Jay Cutler

DAVIE, Fla. -- As of Monday, Jay Cutler and Ndamukong Suh are Miami Dolphins teammates. But not long ago, they were division rivals clashing in the NFC North.

In fact, Suh's first career sack -- in his debut game in 2010 -- came against Cutler. Suh was a member of the Detroit Lions and Cutler the Chicago Bears. They would meet nine times over the next five years of divisional play, with Suh racking up six sacks on Cutler.

Jay Cutler is happy he won't have Ndamukong Suh chasing him around anymore outside of practice. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

"I'm happy he's on my team," Cutler said after his first practice with the Dolphins. "He texted me whenever we got [the signing] done. He was just patting me on the way by in 11-on-11s. So to have a guy like that on your side, it's always good."

Happy may be an understatement.

Suh's hits on Cutler over the years haven't always been clean; Suh was fined $15,000 in 2010 for delivering a forearm to Cutler's head. Suh also temporarily knocked Cutler out of a 2012 Monday Night Football game after a tackle left the former Bears quarterback with injured ribs.

Suh said he enjoyed playing against Cutler.

"He's a great quarterback," Suh said. "Obviously I've played against him many, many times. I actually got my first sack against him, so I'm looking forward to it, going against him in practice and whatnot.

"I definitely have the ultimate respect for him. I don't like any quarterbacks, but he was one guy that I definitely had a respect for because he took hits and never cried, never complained and just got up and played the next play."