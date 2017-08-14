        <
          Jay Cutler finds rhythm in Monday's practice

          Dolphins QBs Jay Cutler and Matt Moore go through position drills Monday. (0:20)

          Dolphins QBs Jay Cutler and Matt Moore go through position drills Monday. Both players should get a decent amount of playing time in Thursday's second preseason game.

          10:27 AM ET
          James WalkerESPN Staff Writer
            • A Temple graduate and Hyattsville, Maryland, native who lives in Miami
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
          DAVIE, Fla. -- New Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has yet to play in a game with the team, but he is full go in practice after signing a one-year, $10 million contract with incentives that could raise his salary to $13 million.

          Here is a recap of Cutler's Monday practice:

          Good: Cutler had a mostly accurate day. His best throw was a bullet early in practice in stride to receiver DeVante Parker for a first down. Cutler went over to congratulate Parker after the catch. Cutler also had two would-be touchdown throws negated by drops to Parker and fellow receiver Kenny Stills in one-on-one drills. Nonetheless, the throws were solid.

          Bad: There were two plays that stood out on the negative side. First, Cutler nearly threw an interception to cornerback Xavien Howard, who had Parker well covered and easily broke up a pass underneath. Then, Cutler took a sack on a three-man rush when he had good protection but held the ball way too long. Miami defensive end Cameron Wake got the sack on Cutler.

