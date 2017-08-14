Kenyan Drake adds to Dolphins' list of injuries

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins' injury woes continue.

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake had 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a limited role last season. Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald via AP

In a summer that has already included losing quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee) and middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan (knee) for the season and starting guard Ted Larsen (bicep) for a significant period, Miami running back Kenyan Drake suffered an apparent head injury in Monday's practice.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase could not confirm immediately after practice whether Drake, a 2016 third-round pick, suffered a concussion. However, Drake took a direct shot to the head and got up very slowly. Trainers helped Drake off the practice field and into the locker room.

Drake was the second running back to suffer a head injury in Miami's training camp. Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi suffered a concussion during the first week of camp. Ajayi is practicing, but has not been cleared for contact and remains in the concussion protocol.

Monday's injury leaves Miami thin at running back heading into its second preseason game Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens. Damien Williams likely will start with Ajayi and Drake not expected to play.

Here are some other notes from Monday's practice: