The Jay Cutler Experience begins for Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. -- Welcome to the Jay Cutler Experience, fans.

Buckle up, because the 2017 season should be quite the roller-coaster ride for the Miami Dolphins with Cutler at the wheel.

Cutler will make his Dolphins debut Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, and he is expected to play at least a quarter in his first game action since Nov. 20, 2016. Miami has less than a month to groom the previously semi-retired Cutler.

With the arrival of Jay Cutler, Dolphins fans will be treated to some Dan Marino ... and some Jeff George. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

"He's pretty much got the offense down, it's just more about timing," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said this week. "It's more mental, just kind of that feel of when to turn the ball loose, getting used to the receivers, the D-line rushing. I guess (our defensive line) is a good D-line to get used to getting in your face a little bit. It's happening fast, so it's probably going to be good for him at the end of the day when we start playing some other teams."

Based on Cutler's career arc, there will be times this season when he will look like Dan Marino. There also will be times when Cutler, 34, will look like Jeff George, the talented but mercurial former quarterback to whom he is often compared. We've already seen flashes of both in practice. For example, Cutler threw two interceptions in training camp Saturday but had perhaps his most impressive practice since joining the Dolphins on Monday, with several "wow" throws to receivers Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker.

These unpredictable swings could happen game to game and maybe even quarter to quarter. Being wildly inconsistent is the reason Cutler is 68-71 in his career as a starter, despite gaudy statistics that include more than 32,000 passing yards.

For Dolphins fans, be ready to hear the terms "good Cutler" and "bad Cutler." It is the job of Gase to get more of the former and less of the latter out of his quarterback.

Gase has done it once already, when he spent 2015 as offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. But let's not get too excited about a small sample size of his work with Cutler, who has been in the NFL for 11 years. Upon closer examination, a case can be made that Cutler's season with Gase, though impressive by some measures, wasn't all that great compared to the success of top-flight quarterbacks.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Cutler had a career-best 1.91 touchdown-to-interception ratio for the Bears in 2015. However, that ranked 20th in the NFL and was 6-9 as a starter. His completion percentage (64.4) also was in the middle of the pack at 14th.

The Dolphins will be better off playing it safe with Cutler, who is the only quarterback in the league since 2006 to have a touchdown-to-interception ratio below 2.0 in all 11 seasons. That was something Gase improved in Cutler, who has 37 multi-interception games. The pair now have another year to work together on reducing turnovers.

Thursday’s debut is all about Cutler taking small steps. His natural ability and arm talent should provide excitement. But there also are plenty of reasons to taper expectations.