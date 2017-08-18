Jay Cutler: Dolphins' DeVante Parker 'a faster Alshon Jeffery'

Jay Cutler goes 3-of-6 for 24 yards in the first game back from his brief retirement. (0:28)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- There is still plenty to figure out with new Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, who just completed his first preseason action Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

But this much we know at this early stage: Cutler is a big fan of third-year receiver DeVante Parker.

“He’s a really good player,” Cutler said. “The sky is the limit for him. He’s big, he’s fast and can do a lot of different things.”

Cutler completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards in a 31-7 loss to the Ravens. But two of his best throws were to Parker.

The 12-year veteran threw a timing route in stride to Parker for 16 yards and a first down. Cutler also completed a 20-plus yard pass to Parker while scrambling on a broken play on the opening drive. However, the play was called back due to a holding penalty.

Both plays displayed the potential of a productive Cutler-to-Parker tandem this season. According to Cutler, Miami’s former first-round pick in 2015 reminds the quarterback of another talented receiver.

“I think he’s kind of a faster Alshon [Jeffery],” said Cutler, who played with Jeffery in Chicago. “He’s got a lot of range, back shoulder and over the top. He’s got great hands. Then, he can burn you up if you’re flat-footed.”

Parker has yet to reach his potential in Miami due to injuries and inconsistency in his first two seasons. This is a big Year 3 for Parker, and perhaps a quarterback change from the injured Ryan Tannehill (knee) to a more aggressive, downfield passer like Cutler could lead to better individual numbers for the receiver.