The Dolphins' $17.5 million question with Ryan Tannehill

The Miami Dolphins signed Ryan Tannehill to a six-year, $96 million extension in 2015 with intention of making the former first-round pick their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Season-ending knee injuries in back-to-back season have opened the door for questions regarding Tannehill.

Here are the financials: Tannehill's base salary nearly doubled from $9.34 million in 2016 to $17.975 million in 2017. Tannehill also cashed in on a $25,000 workout bonus to make his total earnings $18 million for this year without playing a game.

Next year, Tannehill, who will be recovering from ACL surgery, is due another $17.475 million with a $25,000 workout bonus -- or $17.5 million total. Of that, $5.5 million of Tannehill's salary is guaranteed after the fifth day of the league year.

Here are a few ways the Dolphins and Tannehill could proceed in 2018:

Restructure the contract: This is the easiest solution, as long as both parties are open to it. Miami has leverage to ask Tannehill to take a pay cut because he is coming off an ACL injury. He likely won't be 100 percent by the new league year in March, which is another reason the Dolphins could ask their quarterback to trim his $17.5 million salary to remain. Miami should be in the market for a quarterback next offseason anyway via a high draft pick or free agency if Tannehill doesn't recover as fast as the team expects. A restructuring lowers the Dolphins' financial risk.

Keep Jay Cutler instead: Although Cutler's signing has the makings of a one-year rental, what if the talented but inconsistent quarterback has a strong season and leads Miami to the playoffs? What if Cutler proves to be a better fit for Adam Gase's offense than Tannehill? Now the Dolphins have an interesting dilemma. Miami signed Cutler for $10 million this season, which is significantly less than the $17.5 million owed Tannehill in 2018. If Cutler proves successful, it would be more difficult to turn the page back to Tannehill and too expensive to keep both quarterbacks on the roster for another year. Under this scenario, the Dolphins likely can re-sign a healthy Cutler for less than $17.5 million to stick around.

Remain status quo: Finally, the Dolphins could simply keep things status quo. This likely will be the company line for now with so many variables between now and the end of the season. Before the knee injury, Miami had full confidence in Tannehill as its quarterback and could stick to that for at least another year. Even with this plan, drafting a quarterback to groom over the next couple of seasons would be a wise move. Tannehill's timeline for recovery from ACL surgery is nine months to a year. The worst-case scenario has him as being ready for the regular season. Tannehill is a hard worker who will attack rehab, and he is very tough. It wouldn't be surprising to see him ready for training camp next year. That could be enough for Miami to go back to its original plan with Tannehill at quarterback and keep him on the books for $17.5 million in 2018.