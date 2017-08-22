Jarvis Landry unhappy about hit on friend Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. makes a leaping catch in the second quarter but comes down awkwardly and leaves the field with a sprained ankle. (0:38)

It is well-documented that Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry and New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr., the former college teammates, are best friends.

That is why it came as no surprise that Landry had a passionate response via social media on the low hit by Cleveland Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun on Monday that injured Beckham's ankle.

Landry tweeted late on Monday: "This is why I hate preseason Bulls---."

X-Rays on Beckham's ankle reportedly were negative, which is good news for the Giants.

Landry and the Dolphins will play their third preseason game Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.