Dolphins' Kenny Stills explains why he won't kneel before games in 2017

Wide receiver Kenny Stills was one of four Miami Dolphins players last season who knelt during the national anthem before every game in a statement against racial injustice.

Stills has decided to take a different approach in 2017 and will put his focus on bettering the community through involvement. Last year, Stills took part in town hall meetings with law enforcement in South Florida and did a ride along with police.

"I felt people were being distracted by the kneeling and not seeing the work that we were doing, and that's what it's all about," Stills told reporters in Philadelphia on Tuesday. "The narrative was going the wrong way and I just wanted to get it going back the right way, and I think the guys (around the league) that are kneeling, as long as they start getting themselves involved in the community and start getting to work, then people can't really have anything negative to say about that."

Although Stills isn't kneeling during the anthem this season, the veteran receiver said he's "encouraged" and paying attention to the growing amount of players taking a stand in various ways.

Most recently, 12 Cleveland Browns players took a knee in prayer during the national anthem before Monday's game against the New York Giants.

"It's encouraging to see other people getting involved," Stills said. "I feel like it's pretty alarming that we have a league that's majority African-American and we didn't have many guys that were getting involved. So I was pretty excited and encouraged by that. People are saying that they were praying for our country; I support that as well. I'm encouraged to see people getting involved and hope that they start taking the action and get involved in their community."

Stills signed a four-year, $32 million extension with the Dolphins this offseason. He led the team with nine touchdown receptions last season in addition to 42 receptions for 726 yards.