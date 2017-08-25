Should Dolphins be concerned with their preseason defense?

Carson Wentz outshines Jay Cutler, throwing two touchdowns and 155 yards in the Eagles' 38-31 over the Dolphins. (1:14)

Here is an alarming preseason statistic: The Miami Dolphins have allowed 89 points (nearly 30 points per game) in three exhibition games.

Whether it’s first-teamers or backups, Miami defense hasn’t been able to consistently get stops this preseason, particularly on third down.

The Philadelphia Eagles had the most success to date in Thursday’s 38-31 victory over the Dolphins. Miami allowed 28 points in the first half when most of its defensive starters were in the game. Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz and backup Matt McGloin combined for 28 of 36 passing (77.8 percent) for 274 yards, three touchdowns and a 104.1 passer rating. Philadelphia also was 10-of-17 in third-down conversions.

"We just gotta figure out what's going on on third down," head coach Adam Gase said after the game. “Maybe we're just that bad on offense to where our defense, we feel better about it in practice, because they just beat the [expletive] out of us. Maybe we're just that bad on offense.”

It wasn’t a great week overall for Miami’s defense. Philadelphia’s offense also had plenty of success carving up the Dolphins during joint practices on Monday and Tuesday. Much of that translated to the game, as Wentz mostly had his way early with a pair of touchdown passes to receivers Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery in the first quarter.

The good news for Miami’s starting defense Thursday night was that it forced a pair of turnovers, which is something the group has worked on this offseason. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Lawrence Timmons both had interceptions. But otherwise giving up 28 first-half points and 426 total yards in the dress rehearsal preseason game should raise some eyebrows.

Miami’s defense was 29th overall in yards allowed last year and must play much better for the team to continue its success from 2016.

The Dolphins made key additions via free agency (Timmons, safety Nate Allen) and the draft (defensive end Charles Harris, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux) to improve in key areas. Former Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones also is healthy after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in 2016.

But chemistry defensively remains a work in progress. For example, Jones and cornerback Byron Maxwell had a miscommunication on a 50-yard touchdown pass to Philadelphia’s Smith. It will be vital for Miami’s defense to hold up its end early in the regular season as the offense gets acclimated with a new quarterback in Jay Cutler, who just joined the team three weeks ago.