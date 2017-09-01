Dolphins' 53-man roster still has depth issues at linebacker, offensive line

The Miami Dolphins must cut their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 2. Here's a final 53-man roster projection:

Quarterback (2): Jay Cutler, Matt Moore

Cutler was an unexpected addition after the season-ending knee injury to Ryan Tannehill in training camp. But Cutler had a solid preseason and hopes to carry that momentum into the regular season. Moore must stay ready as Cutler has missed 18 games over the past four seasons.

Running back (3): Jay Ajayi, Damien Williams, Kenyan Drake

This is one of the strengths of Miami’s roster. Ajayi, Williams and Drake each bring different skills to the table that will help the Dolphins’ offense.

Wide receiver (6): Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Leonte Carroo, Rashawn Scott

Landry, Stills and Parker are one of the best young trios in the NFL. Grant improved during the preseason, and Carroo must show he’s ready to step up if needed.

Tight end (3): Julius Thomas, Anthony Fasano, MarQueis Gray

Thomas hasn’t made a lot of plays in training camp and the preseason as he continues to get acclimated to a new team. The Dolphins need Thomas’ receiving skills, because Fasano and Gray are better suited as blocking tight ends.

Offensive line (9): Laremy Tunsil, Jesse Davis, Mike Pouncey, Jermon Bushrod, Ja’Wuan James, Anthony Steen, Isaac Asiata, Jake Brendel, Sam Young

This is a group that must stay healthy because it lacks depth behind the starters. Pouncey, who is coming off hip surgery, will be key in the middle.

The health of center Mike Pouncey is crucial to the Dolphins' success in 2017. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Defensive line (9): Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh, Davon Godchaux, Andre Branch, William Hayes, Charles Harris, Jordan Phillips, Vincent Taylor, Nick Williams

The Dolphins have invested a lot of money and resources in this group with the goal of wreaking havoc on opposing offenses and quarterbacks. Miami must improve on its 30th-ranked run defense from a year ago.

Linebacker (6): Lawrence Timmons, Mike Hull, Kiko Alonso, Rey Maualuga, Neville Hewitt, Trevor Reilly

The season-ending knee injury to rookie Raekwon McMillan hurts this already thin group. This could be a position Miami looks to add to via the waiver wire after final cuts.

Secondary (11): Byron Maxwell, Xavien Howard, Nate Allen, Reshad Jones, Michael Thomas, Cordrea Tankersley, Alturraun Verner, Bobby McCain, Walt Aikens, Torry McTyer, Maurice Smith

Miami’s pass defense struggled in the preseason as this unit tries to find chemistry. The healthy return of Jones will help, but the secondary still has some room to improve.

Specialists (3): K Andrew Franks, P Matt Darr, LS John Denney

This group remains intact for the second consecutive season. Franks had a solid preseason that included a 56-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third exhibition game.