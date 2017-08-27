Dolphins coach Adam Gase examining 'all options' at cornerback

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are giving up nearly 30 points per game in the preseason and struggling with third-down defense, particularly against the pass.

Therefore, Miami head coach Adam Gase made it clear Sunday that “all options are up” at the cornerback position when the team begins its regular season in two weeks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We are taking looks,” Gase said Sunday. “We’re moving guys around. We’re trying to see what’s the best fits for us in that first game. We’re going to keep moving pieces around. We’re going to try to keep figuring out who can do what.”

This comes just three days after the Dolphins had their worst defensive showing of the preseason in a 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Miami, which had its starters play the entire first half, allowed 426 total yards and 10 of 17 third-down conversions to the Eagles.

Quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Matt McGloin mostly had their way with the Dolphins' defense and combined for 274 yards, three touchdowns and a 104.1 passer rating. The biggest play was a 50-yard touchdown pass to Philadelphia receiver Torrey Smith that was a miscommunication between cornerback Byron Maxwell and safety Reshad Jones.

Maxwell owned up to his error after the game. Overall he struggled as Philadelphia picked on Maxwell more than second-year cornerback Xavien Howard on the opposite side.

“It was a couple things looking back on it that I wish he would’ve done different,” Gase said of Maxwell.

The Dolphins have several options to consider over the next two weeks. Veteran Alterraun Verner, a former Pro Bowler, Bobby McCain and rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley provide Miami with solid depth at cornerback. Miami’s final preseason game Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings will be important for this position.