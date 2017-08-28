Dolphins' Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry have fun breaking furniture on Disney prank show

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowlers Jay Ajayi and Jarvis Landry are big movers and shakers on the football field. But moving furniture clearly is not their specialty.

Two of the Dolphins’ biggest stars took part in Disney XD’s latest “Walk the Prank, NFL Edition” show that begins on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. ET. Here is a funny clip of Ajayi and Landry, decked out in professional moving gear, breaking as much furniture as possible while on the job.

Other NFL stars included in the show this season are San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.