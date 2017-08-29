Jarvis Landry on contract: 'Whenever it happens for me, it happens'

Despite having consistent numbers in fantasy, Field Yates and Mike Clay explain why Miami's offensive scheme is going to be more run-heavy and could affect Landry's production. (1:18)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Through no fault of his own, Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry has been one of the most discussed offseason subjects for the Miami Dolphins.

There have been contract issues, and most recently, trade rumors. Meanwhile, Landry has mostly stayed quiet this offseason, worked hard and has said and done all the right things.

However, a recent report that Miami is open to trade offers for Landry made waves in South Florida. The Dolphins denied the report, and Landry said Tuesday that he is comfortable with his status with the team.

“[The trade rumor] came across, a few people said it to me, but coach [Adam] Gase did an amazing job,” Landry said. “He called me in and explained to me everything that’s going on and [said] that’s false. That’s all I needed to hear from him.”

Jarvis Landry is comfortable with his standing with the Dolphins despite trade rumors. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Landry is entering the final year of his rookie contract that his due to pay him $893,850. That’s a low amount for a receiver who has led Miami in receptions each of the past three years, which included Pro Bowl campaigns in 2015 and 2016. Landry set the NFL record for the most catches (288) in the first three seasons of a career.

If Miami doesn’t get an extension done this year, Landry is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March of 2018.

“Whenever it happens for me, it happens for me,” Landry said. “That’s what I have faith in, and that’s what I have trust in.”

Here are some additional notes on the Dolphins:

* It is still to be determined whether middle linebacker Rey Maualuga will make his Miami debut Thursday in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Maualuga will practice in some capacity all three days, but he only did team drills on Monday. He still needs to get his weight down after signing last week. “We’ll see how he feels after today,” Gase said. “We didn’t do any reps in practice. ... We got a workout plan for him.”

* Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh surprised many in practice with his ability to kick field goals. He went 2-for-3 with makes of 33 yards and 39 yards. Suh's form and follow through looked good, especially for a 305-pound defensive lineman. "Pretty impressive," defensive end William Hayes said. "I think he told me he used to play soccer when he was younger. So nothing don't surprise me when you're that big an [athletic] freak."