Dolphins release punter Matt Darr

The Miami Dolphins released their punter of the past two seasons in Matt Darr, according to agent Brett Tessler. Darr was in a close battle this summer with undrafted rookie Matt Haack, who will win the job outright, barring any late circumstances with roster cuts.

Darr, who joined the team in 2015, had a solid two seasons with the Dolphins. He had career averages of 46 yards per punt and landed 62 punts inside the 20.

Miami must trim its roster from 90 players to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.