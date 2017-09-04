Dolphins' Adam Gase: Hurricane Irma threat 'out of our control'

DAVIE, Fla. -- The status of Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is in flux due to the potential path of Hurricane Irma. The storm is heading westward in the direction of South Florida later in the week, and it is being monitored by both teams and the NFL.

“Really that’s kind of out of my hands right now,” Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Monday. “I’m kind of going along with the advisement. When those things come up we’ll be ready to go. We always kind of have an idea of what we can do at this point and what we can’t do. But things like that are definitely out of our control.”

There are several options on hand if the storm continues its path toward south Florida.

First, the game can be moved up or back a few days. Second, both Miami and Tampa Bay share the same bye week on Nov. 19, so the game could be switched to that date, but it would require both teams to play 16 straight games this season.

Gase, who has a lot on his plate preparing for a talented Tampa Bay squad, is not spending a lot of time this week considering the options.

“I don’t ask those questions,” Gase said. “If they tell us when to play, we’ll show up.”