Quick start could be vital to Dolphins making postseason return

DAVIE, Fla. -- Adam Gase has been on both sides of the ledger when it comes to fast and slow starts.

Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos’ AFC title team in 2013 that won nine of its first 10 games and advanced to the Super Bowl. He also led Miami to a 1-4 start last season in his first year as head coach.

What’s the difference?

"It’s hard to put my finger on it exactly why some teams I’ve been on have started fast and some have started slow," Gase said. "Sometimes you have those games where one or two things don’t go quite your way or you don’t do things exactly the way you need to do them early and it kind of snowballs on you, where it’s the opposite -- a couple of things do go your way and then it starts going really right for you.

"It’s amazing how one or two plays can affect one game that can lead to four or five games -- confidence when you win one, you kind of get it rolling.”

The Dolphins are trying to solve the mystery starting fast. Few teams are able to do it consistently, but Miami hopes to uncover the formula.

With the NFL's fifth-toughest schedule this season, Adam Gase's Dolphins can't afford another slow start. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

First on Miami’s schedule is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a talented team that won nine games last season. The game won't be played in Miami as originally scheduled, though, because of Hurricane Irma, the NFL announced. The Dolphins will travel the next three weeks to play the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints in London to wrap up their first four games.

The Dolphins made starting fast a focus during training camp, and now is the time to see if it pays off.

"We worked so hard," Dolphins guard Jermon Bushrod said. "We just want that opportunity to go out there and put our best foot forward, and build off some of those things that we did last year. Have that mindset from last year but then start it a little bit earlier. Pay attention to our details. We have to be ready [earlier]."

The Dolphins suffered losses to the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans within the first five games last season. Miami went on to win nine of its final 11 games to make the playoffs, which made the slow start forgettable.

"What really put us in a hole a little bit was we mis-executed a few things early that were critical plays in the game in some of the games that we lost,” Gase said. “We did not play well in the New England game at all. The Seattle game, I thought the effort, the energy [was good] -- we hadn’t done it enough together. There are little, tiny details that I feel confident about this year that we would do, at least that puts us in a position to make plays. Last year we kind of took away from that. A couple of those games, we just didn’t play very good. We didn’t coach good enough. We didn’t play well enough.”

But with the fifth-toughest strength of schedule this season, the Dolphins cannot afford to count on getting hot down the stretch.

Miami took advantage of a last-placed schedule in 2016 following a 6-10 campaign in 2015. This season the Dolphins have a second-place schedule, which includes playoff teams from a year ago such as the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots twice.

"When we look at this particular season coming up we know it’s a situation we don’t want to put ourselves in,” Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “It wasn’t easy to get out of.”