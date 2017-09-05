Dolphins hopeful to play Buccaneers in Week 1, want to keep bye

DAVIE, Fla. -- As of Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins remain unsure when and where they will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the current path of Hurricane Irma, which was upgraded to a Category 5, the NFL announced the game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will not be played Sunday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Some of the options include relocating the game to a different stadium or pushing it back to Nov. 19, when both teams have a bye week. Dolphins players made it clear that they prefer to face Tampa Bay this week, regardless of the circumstances.

Miami continued to prepare Tuesday as if the game will go on this week.

“Luckily for us, we started Monday, so we’re ready to go,” Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler said. “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we’re kind of open to anything. This team is young and flexible and they’re ready to rock.”

Relocation would mean Miami would have only six true home games this season. The Dolphins play in London against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Pushing it back to Nov. 19 means both the Dolphins and Buccaneers would play 16 straight games, which is something neither team wants to do.

“It’s a long season, let’s be honest about it,” Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry said. “I think the stretch after our bye week is probably one of the toughest in the NFL. ... For us, that bye week, it comes at an appropriate time. So for us to keep it there would be huge. But I know there’s unfortunate situations and it’s out of our hands. It’s up to the NFL and the teams to decide what happens.”