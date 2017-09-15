Finally, Jay Cutler is ready to make his Dolphins debut

Jay Cutler knew there would be unique challenges when he came out of retirement to join the Miami Dolphins in August. But the 34-year-old quarterback could have never foreseen the strange path he’s taken leading up to his much-anticipated Dolphins debut on Sunday.

If missing half of training camp wasn’t enough, Cutler also had his scheduled first start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers canceled last week due to Hurricane Irma. Now, Cutler and the Dolphins have been displaced for the past week in Oxnard, California, as they prepare for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1).

It’s the first time in Cutler’s 12-year career he’s opened the season with a bye due to unforeseen circumstances.

“It’s not even close,” Cutler said of his strange start to the season. “I mean, to come into camp halfway through training camp and then have to evacuate and come here and ... having the first game canceled. It’s been a wild ride.”

According to Cutler, he didn't have any issues staying focused on football during the hurricane, which impacted millions of Floridians across the state. His family, which includes his famous wife, actress and designer Kristin Cavallari, remained in Nashville, Tennessee, when Cutler signed with the Dolphins last month. The quarterback said he just has a “car” and “a bag of clothes” with him in South Florida.

Expectations were high for Miami’s offense even before Cutler’s arrival. This is the best group of skill players Miami has had in years, including Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi, Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry, new tight end Julius Thomas and receivers DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. This is a group that should improve from last year’s No. 24 offensive ranking.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Cutler since he replaced the injured Ryan Tannehill. Cutler brings an aggressive style and big-play ability, but there also is a higher penchant for turnovers. That adds a high-risk, high-reward factor to Miami’s offense that will be interesting to watch throughout the season.

But Cutler, like many of Miami’s starters, hasn't played in a game since the third preseason game on Aug. 24. Cutler and the Dolphins’ offense have the potential to be explosive and will be well rested. But there also is a chance for rust, particularly early in the game and on the road.

“We might not [be sharp]. I mean, we don’t know how it’s going to go,” Cutler said this week. “We’re going to practice as hard as we can. We’re going to prepare as much as we can. But like any game, like any NFL season, there’s going to be some ups and downs out there.”