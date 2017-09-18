Dolphins will ride Jay Cutler, Jay Ajayi as far as they'll take them

Despite spending the week in Los Angeles because of Hurricane Irma, the Dolphins still defeated the Chargers on the road on Sunday. (0:53)

CARSON, Calif. -- The Miami Dolphins have two offensive players with the same first name. However, they couldn’t be more different.

Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi is a 23-year-old from London, England, with an engaging personality and youthful exuberance. Quarterback Jay Cutler, 34, is a grizzled veteran from Santa Clause, Indiana, who joined the team six weeks ago and is still learning the names of his new teammates.

But together on the field Sunday, Miami’s two Jays were the engine behind the Dolphins’ 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cutler and Ajayi complemented each other and provided the ideal balance needed for Miami to pick up its first win of the season. Ajayi rushed for 122 yards on 28 carries, while Cutler threw for 230 yards, one touchdown and, most importantly, no turnovers.

Jay Cutler threw for 230 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's win. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Sunday provided a trend to look for with Miami this season: The team will go only as far as the two Jays take them.

Miami’s offense amassed 336 total yards and still has plenty to work on. But the two Jays provided enough flashes in the running and passing games for the Dolphins to be optimistic about this group.

“We just have to clean a few things up, but we are right there at the edge of blowing the doors off,” Cutler said. “We have a lot of talent. I think that one of the things we have to work through is being able to distribute the ball to everybody and keep everyone happy. That is a good thing.”

Cutler, who signed after Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp, had a passer rating of 101.8. He had two completions of 31 yards to receiver DeVante Parker and one touchdown throw of 29 yards to Kenny Stills. On the touchdown, Cutler escaped the rush to his right and threw a rope to Stills.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Last week, Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram said Cutler didn't pose a threat to Los Angeles' defense. Yet, Cutler got better as the game wore on.

“It’s just building more chemistry with us, and us building more chemistry with him,” Ajayi said of Cutler. “I think the sky is the limit for what we can do.”

Health permitting, Ajayi is setting himself up for another big year. The Dolphins plan to give him the ball a lot. Ajayi has looked sharp since missing two weeks of training camp due to a concussion.

Ajayi eclipsed 100 yards rushing four times during his Pro Bowl campaign in 2016. He already has one 100-yard game this year and is on an incredible (and maybe unrealistic) pace of 1,952 rushing yards.

"I will tell you what: I think I have the best seat in the house," Cutler said of Ajayi. "He is fun the watch. ... He is a heck of a back and I am glad he is on our team."

After being displaced on the West Coast for the past nine days due to Hurricane Irma, Ajayi was among many Dolphins players who are not sure what to expect once they return home. Millions of Floridians suffered property damage and/or loss of power.

“Hopefully all my power is on and I can be comfortable in my home,” Ajayi said. “Because that would suck if there’s no [air conditioning] in there.”