Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey is living the hometown dream

The scenario couldn’t have been drawn up any better for Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey on Sunday.

In his debut with his hometown team, Parkey had a chance to boot a game-winning field goal from 54 yards late in Miami’s 19-17 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Parkey nailed the kick and immediately earned credibility in a locker room he just joined two weeks ago.

Cody Parkey made all four of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder late in the fourth quarter that gave the Dolphins a 19-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday. Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

“I think they all learned my name [Sunday],” Parkey said laughing. “I still haven’t been here too long, so it’s pretty cool. It was awesome.”

Parkey’s game winner tied a career long, but that wasn’t his only contribution. Parkey made four field goals and one extra point as Miami’s offense moved the ball against the Chargers but mostly struggled to get it in the end zone. Parkey had one of the best performances of his career at an opportune time for Miami (1-0).

It was somewhat surprising when Miami released kicker Andrew Franks after the preseason in favor of Parkey. There had been no indication Franks was competing for his job in the spring or in training camp. However, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said the team had its eye on Parkey for a while and pounced on him when the kicker was released from the Cleveland Browns.

Parkey’s strong leg and range were major reasons. He is 6-for-6 in his career from 50-plus yards. That is a valuable asset and a big reason why Miami’s coaching staff had confidence in Parkey to nail Sunday’s game-winning kick.

The 25-year-old grew up in nearby Palm Beach County as a big Dolphins fan. Parkey said he went to about one game per year growing up but was “glued to the TV” weekly when Miami played. Now, Parkey gets to live his hometown dream.

“Growing up and watching Olindo Mare and all of those guys, watching those guys kick, I always thought it would be pretty cool to do so,” Parkey said. “Now I’m here, so it’s awesome.”