Dolphins depth chart has Rey Maualuga replacing Lawrence Timmons

The Miami Dolphins do not have much depth at linebacker, which is why Tuesday's indefinite suspension of starting outside linebacker Lawrence Timmons is a blow to their defense.

Miami signed Timmons to a two-year, $10 million contract in March to add stability this group. However, his suspension could last up to four games after he went AWOL over the weekend and was unable to play in Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here is a look at Miami's updated depth chart as the team prepares for the New York Jets in Week 3:

Veteran Rey Maualuga is likely to fill in at linebacker for the suspended Lawrence Timmons. David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

Rey Maualuga: The Dolphins signed Maualuga in August with the hopes that he could play alongside Timmons and eventually take over as the starting middle linebacker. Now, Maualuga is likely Timmons' replacement. The big question is whether Maualuga will remain at middle linebacker, as planned, or play outside to fill Timmons' spot. Third-year linebacker Mike Hull currently is the middle linebacker but could move outside. Maualuga brings size and a physical presence in the middle that Miami's defense lacks.

Chase Allen: With Maualuga inactive last weekend, Allen got the last-minute call to replace Timmons. The backup linebacker and core special-teams player showed well for himself with four tackles, including one for loss. However, Allen is limited in pass coverage and was exposed a few times against Los Angeles. He was taken off the field many times last week on third down and obvious passing situations. Allen will start against the Jets if Maualuga isn't game-ready, but he isn't considered a long-term replacement.

Justin March-Lillard: The Dolphins claimed March-Lillard off waivers before the start of the season to help with special teams. He recorded one tackle against the Chargers. He still has a long way to go before ascending to the starting lineup.

Stephone Anthony: In light of Timmons' suspension, the Dolphins acquired Anthony in a trade with the New Orleans Saints for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick. Anthony was a former first-round pick for New Orleans in 2015. It will take time for him to get acclimated to Miami's scheme.