No excuses: First-place Dolphins must sweep bumbling Jets

DAVIE, Fla. -- Last week would have been a convenient time for the Miami Dolphins to make excuses.

The Dolphins were displaced for nine days on the West Coast due to Hurricane Irma, had their regular-season opener postponed and starting outside linebacker Lawrence Timmons went AWOL and wasn’t available for Sunday’s game. Still, Miami showed enough grit to pick up a not-so-pretty 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, this week there are no excuses: The first-place Dolphins must sweep the bumbling New York Jets -- period.

Miami (1-0) will travel to face the winless, listless Jets (0-2) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where the Dolphins have won four of their last five meetings. The Jets, who lost their first two games by an average of 17 points, gave up 45 points in last week’s loss to the Oakland Raiders.

The Dolphins swept the Jets last season in a pair of physical games -- as Jets QB Bryce Petty can attest after being sandwiched by Miami's Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh in their Week 15 matchup. Al Bello/Getty Images

A strong case can be made that Miami is facing the worst team in the NFL. ESPN’s Power Rankings panel certainly believes that to be the case. At the very least, the Jets are the worst team on Miami’s schedule, which is the sixth toughest in the NFL this season.

The Dolphins are saying all the right things this week in terms of not overlooking the lowly Jets. Miami swept New York last year en route to 10 wins in the Dolphins' first season under coach Adam Gase, and the Dolphins must have the same result this season to be in playoff contention in December.

“I know the challenges that we face going into this game,” Dolphins starting guard Jermon Bushrod said. “Last year, we played them twice -- very physical team. So we have to match their physicality, their intensity.

“We need to worry about the points that we can put up, because every week it’s a different week. It’s a different identity. Not all games are going to go the way you think they’re going to go.”

The AFC East already is facing a down year. The Jets are terrible. The Buffalo Bills (1-1) are rebuilding, and the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (1-1), so far, do not look as dominant as last season.

The Dolphins believe this is their year to take over the AFC East and close the gap with New England. But legit, first-place teams do not lose to the Jets, who are ranked 28th in total offense and 30th in total defense. New York’s quarterback situation is in shambles, and the talent gap between the Jets and Dolphins is the widest it has been in years.

In addition to Sunday, the Dolphins also will host the Jets in Week 7.

“When we play these guys, it’s a physical game. It’s a division game,” Gase said. “It’s one of those games, this is a tough game. This is one of those ones where you throw everything out of the window because it’s going to be slugfest.”

Anything can happen in a division matchup. But if the Dolphins are truly a playoff team for the second straight season, two wins this year must come against New York. No excuses.