Adam Gase: No serious injury concern with Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have two Pro Bowlers on offense missing practice time. Running back Jay Ajayi and wide receiver Jarvis Landry are both hampered with knee injuries suffered in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, Miami (1-0) coach Adam Gase expects both players to be ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets (0-2).

“I wouldn’t say serious, but they both got banged up a little bit in that last game,” Gase said. “I know Jay, there were a couple where he got off his feet one time and he got spun around in the air and took a vicious hit. Jarvis had a couple where he took some shots. It’s a little more preventive than anything.”

Both players missed practice on Wednesday, and Ajayi also sat out on Thursday. The pair accounted for 60.1 percent of Miami’s total offense in its 19-17 victory over Los Angeles. Ajayi rushed for 122 yards on 28 carries, and Landry had 13 receptions for 78 yards. Landry was targeted by quarterback Jay Cutler 15 times.

Staying healthy as a team will be key for the Dolphins this season, especially after losing their bye week due to the Week 1 cancellation for Hurricane Irma. Miami must play 16 straight games.

Here are additional notes on the Dolphins Thursday: