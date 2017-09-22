Dolphins defensive coordinator wants tighter coverage vs. Jets

DAVIE, Fla. -- As with most games, there was good and bad results in the Miami Dolphins' 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. One of the worst things in this game from Miami’s perspective was its inability to cover Chargers receivers and tight ends.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers completed 31-of-39 passes (79.5) for 331 yards and a touchdown last week. Rivers had a 110.6 passer rating with little trouble finding the open receivers.

Too often Miami’s linebackers and safeties were not in position to make a play and failed to stick with the Chargers’ tight end and receivers. This also was an issue at times last year.

So this week, first-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke challenged his defenders to cover better during preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

“Here’s what I told the guys, and I think this is moving forward, this is sort of a big picture thing for us, opposing offenses are not going to want to deal with our pass rush,” Burke said. “I think the message to the back end guys, that’s linebackers and DBs, is that we have to challenge throws better on the outside part of the field and match-up our underneath progressions just a little bit tighter. I think it was pretty clear.”

Miami invested most of its money and resources on defense into its stout defensive line. Perennial Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is the highest-paid player on the team, and Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake is coming off an 11.5-sack season in 2016. The Dolphins also paid starting defensive end Andre Branch $27 million during free agency last March and drafted rookie defensive end Charles Harris in the first round.

Rivers held the ball an average of 2.1 second per pass attempt last week, according to Burke. Expect more teams to make quick throws against Miami’s defense to challenge the back end.

The linebacker depth is hurting with a season-ending knee injury to starting middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan and an indefinite suspension to starting outside linebacker Lawrence Timmons. The secondary also has a lot of room to improve in its first game.

“Our job on the outside part of the field is to be tighter and to challenge some of those throws to give those guys that extra second to work,” Burke said. “I thought I was wanting a little bit more, again, from both spots -- some tighter coverage and just getting hands on stuff sooner, so to give our D-line a chance.”