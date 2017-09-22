Jay Ajayi ready to go despite knee injury

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi had 28 carries for 122 yards in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the second-highest attempts of Ajayi’s career, but it came with a price.
Ajayi missed two practices this week with a knee injury but returned for Friday’s walkthrough as Miami prepares for the New York Jets. He is listed as questionable on the official injury report but optimistic about Sunday's game.
“I'm feeling good today,” Ajayi said. “Talking to the coaches, I feel like we have a good plan.”
Here is the full injury report for Miami:
Ajayi questionable
WR DeVante Parker questionable
WR Jarvis Landry questionable
RB Damien Williams questionable
DT Jordan Phillips doubtful
LB Rey Maualuga out
Parker and Landry are both expected to play, despite their ailments. Phillips has not practiced all week and is not expected to suit up on Sunday. Dolphins rookie Davon Godchaux likely will start in place of Phillips.