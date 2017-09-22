Jay Ajayi ready to go despite knee injury

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi had 28 carries for 122 yards in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the second-highest attempts of Ajayi’s career, but it came with a price.

Ajayi missed two practices this week with a knee injury but returned for Friday’s walkthrough as Miami prepares for the New York Jets. He is listed as questionable on the official injury report but optimistic about Sunday's game.

Jay Ajayi took part in Friday's limited practice and said he's feeling better. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“I'm feeling good today,” Ajayi said. “Talking to the coaches, I feel like we have a good plan.”

Here is the full injury report for Miami:

Ajayi questionable

WR DeVante Parker questionable

WR Jarvis Landry questionable

RB Damien Williams questionable

DT Jordan Phillips doubtful

LB Rey Maualuga out

Parker and Landry are both expected to play, despite their ailments. Phillips has not practiced all week and is not expected to suit up on Sunday. Dolphins rookie Davon Godchaux likely will start in place of Phillips.