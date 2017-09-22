        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Jay Ajayi ready to go despite knee injury

          3:30 PM ET
          • James WalkerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • A Temple graduate and Hyattsville, Maryland, native who lives in Miami
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi had 28 carries for 122 yards in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the second-highest attempts of Ajayi’s career, but it came with a price.

          Ajayi missed two practices this week with a knee injury but returned for Friday’s walkthrough as Miami prepares for the New York Jets. He is listed as questionable on the official injury report but optimistic about Sunday's game.

          “I'm feeling good today,” Ajayi said. “Talking to the coaches, I feel like we have a good plan.”

          Here is the full injury report for Miami:

          Parker and Landry are both expected to play, despite their ailments. Phillips has not practiced all week and is not expected to suit up on Sunday. Dolphins rookie Davon Godchaux likely will start in place of Phillips.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.