Dolphins players wear 'IMWITHKAP' shirts before Jets game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Several Miami Dolphins players wore black T-shirts with the phrase "#ImWithKap" on front during warm-ups for Sunday's game against the New York Jets to support Colin Kaepernick's stance against racial injustice.

This response also comes two days after President Donald Trump's comments regarding player protests in the NFL.

Several Miami Dolphins players are wearing black, "IMWITHKAP" T-shirt on the field for warmups today. pic.twitter.com/jLvp3rqWYu — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) September 24, 2017

The Dolphins had four players take a knee last year during the national anthem before every game. Two of those players -- receiver Kenny Stills and defensive back Michael Thomas -- remain on the team. Stills and Thomas have not taken knees during the national anthem this season.