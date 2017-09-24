Dolphins' offense anemic in embarrassing loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Last week Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler said they were “close to blowing the doors off this thing.” However, on Sunday, the offense wasn't close to anything.

The Dolphins’ offense was shaky for the second straight week and regressed in its second game during an ugly, 20-6 loss to the New York Jets.

Miami’s offense is stacked with talent and had high expectations facing a Jets defense that allowed the most points (66) in the NFL after two games and 45 points a week ago. However, the Dolphins were shut out until the final play of the game.

The Dolphins have just two offensive touchdowns in their first two games. It’s early, but coach Adam Gase must reassess how to get this group jump-started and headed in the right direction.

What it means: The Dolphins were fortunate to spit their first two road games of the regular season. Last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers came down to a last-second missed field goal by the Chargers. Against the Jets, Miami played completely flat. The Dolphins have faced a lot of adversity already this year, and both games have been ugly. But to come out 1-1 after two road games is not too bad. There are bigger concerns schematically on both offense and defense.

Jay Cutler was sacked three times and passed for 220 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

What I liked: There wasn’t much to like in this one. Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake played well and had four tackles and a sack, his first of the season. Wake also had a tackle for loss.

What I didn’t like: Where do we start? The offense was bad in every way. The group couldn’t run the ball and quickly panicked. Cutler (220 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception) was inaccurate and failed to put the offense on his back when Miami needed a spark. Perhaps it is too early to expect that of Cutler, considering he joined the team just seven weeks ago. The defense was sloppy and had very poor coverage for the second straight game. Cornerback Byron Maxwell gave up at least four receptions for first downs, and backup cornerback Alterraun Verner allowed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Jets receiver Robby Anderson before halftime.

Fantasy fallout: New York made it a point to not get beat by Dolphins Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi. The Jets often ran a run blitz and stacked the line to prevent Ajayi from reeling off big runs. Ajayi never got in rhythm, and finished with just 16 yards. (He also had been dealing with a knee injury and missed practice time during the week.)

Dolphins’ protest: In wake of President Donald Trump’s comments regarding NFL protests, the Dolphins responded in two ways. First, several players wore “#IMWITHKAP” T-shirts during warm-ups to show support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Second, the team stood arm-and-arm during the national anthem, and four players took a knee: receiver Kenny Stills, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Maurice Smith.

What’s next: The Dolphins will play their third consecutive road game to start the regular season when they travel to London to play the New Orleans Saints. The game technically a home date for Miami, but the team has yet to play in Hard Rock Stadium because of the cancellation of its Week 1 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.