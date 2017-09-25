Is Dolphins' loss to Jets a 'wake-up call' or sign of things to come?

Miami QB Jay Cutler says this should serve as a wake-up call for the entire team, especially after some Dolphins players said they didn't have a good practice week in preparation for the Jets. (0:56)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Left tackle Laremy Tunsil let the Miami Dolphins' secret out after their embarrassing 20-6 loss to the New York Jets.

“We practiced s---ty all week,” Tunsil said candidly. “We all practiced s---ty.”

Most Dolphins players agreed with Tunsil’s assessment in the locker room Sunday night. The team was not sharp in its preparation and it showed.

Miami was spared further humiliation after a late touchdown catch by receiver DeVante Parker as time expired. The Dolphins (1-1) were nearly shutout for the first time since Dec. 22, 2013, by the lowly Jets (1-2), who were arguably the worst team in the NFL entering Week 3 and lost their first two games by an average of 17 points.

Little went right on Sunday for Jay Cutler and the Dolphins. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

“They just beat the s--- out of us,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “That’s the best way to put it.”

The Dolphins learned a valuable lesson: They are a blue-collar team that lost its identity Sunday. Miami won 10 games last season by having a laser focus on each week and outworking and outsmarting its opponents. Yet, Dolphins players essentially admitted they let their guard down against a big rival.

“That game was a wake-up call for us,” quarterback Jay Cutler said. “We can’t just roll out there and expect it to happen. We have to prepare. We’ve got to be ready each and every game because it doesn’t matter who your opponent is and if they’ve won one game, zero games or 10 games. You can lose each and every week in this league.”

Was this truly a wake-up call or a sign of things to come for Miami (1-1)?

The Dolphins were fortunate to split their first two games following a missed field goal late by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Both games showed some issues that are not easily fixed.

For starters, Miami’s offense is getting accustomed to slow starts. The team has three points in the first half and two touchdowns total in two games. The Dolphins also were 1-of-12 on third-down conversions against the Jets and panicked when they couldn't get the running game going.

Defensively, Miami’s pass defense is allowing a 116.4 opponent passer rating this season and a 79 percent completion percentage. Some of this can be pointed to poor preparation, but not all of it.

“We know how to practice and we just didn’t do it this week,” Dolphins Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi said. “[Fatigue] has nothing to do with it. When you’re on the practice field, you got to go. Coach [Adam Gase] got us out there for not that long. You got to make it count.”

Next week won’t be any easier for the Dolphins. They have to travel to London to face the New Orleans Saints (1-2), who picked up their first win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers. This will be Miami's third consecutive road game.

The Dolphins struggled against Jets quarterback Josh McCown, who had 249 passing yards, one touchdown and a 126.3 passer rating. Now the Dolphins must face a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees.

How Miami bounces back over the next few weeks will say a lot about this team. The Dolphins overcame a 1-4 start last season to make the playoffs.

“I am pretty confident in the guys we have,” defensive end Cameron Wake said. “They are prideful guys, guys who take their jobs seriously and want to win. Most of the guys were around last year when things got a little sticky. We had to fight our way out. I know we don’t want to put ourselves in a situation like that again. We rather hit first than hit back.”