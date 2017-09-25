Defense must improve with Saints looming

DAVIE, Fla. – By the numbers, the Miami Dolphins defense didn’t play terribly in Sunday’s 20-6 loss to the New York Jets.

Miami allowed two touchdowns, held the Jets to 3.0 yards per rush, stopped New York on 9 of 13 third-down attempts and a forced fumble. Those are numbers that could lead to a winning performance some weeks. However, Miami’s offense was so inept that it led to a 14-point defeat.

The Dolphins’ defense was far from great, but the offense was willing to shoulder much of the blame after failing to control tempo and get anything going. Miami was 1 of 12 on third down and 0 of 3 on fourth down. That also helped the Jets dominate the time of possession 36:08-23:52.

Josh McCown shredded the Dolphins' secondary, completing 18 of 23 for 249 yards. Al Bello/Getty Images

“We didn’t help the defense,” Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler said. “The way we played on offense, we didn’t give them a chance. They held them to 20 [points], which is unbelievable the way we played on offense. We couldn’t get a first down those first three or four series.”

Miami’s defense understandably looked gassed at times. The game-day weather was unusually warm in the high 80s for New York in late September, and it was the Jets that kept the pressure on. Add in the fact Miami already logged a lot of road miles and time away from home with a nine-day trip to Los Angeles, and you wonder if the team is wearing down early in the regular season.

“Not at all,” safety Reshad Jones said, as the Dolphins prepare for a 4,400 mile trip to London this week to play the New Orleans Saints. “We just need to go back to doing us, and we will be fine. No matter where we line the ball up we will be ready to play.”

If there is one thing the Dolphins should be most concerned about defensively, it is the fact quarterbacks are having their way with Miami’s secondary and linebackers.

Jets journeyman quarterback Josh McCown completed 18 of 23 passes for 249 yards and a 69-yard touchdown pass. Opposing quarterbacks this season – McCown and Philip Rivers -- are completing 79 percent against Miami’s defense and have a combined 116.4 passer rating. That needs to change fast for the Dolphins (1-1) to win consistently.

“It’s on the defense,” said Miami cornerback Byron Maxwell, who struggled in the first two games. “We couldn’t stop them. I think about a couple key plays in the game. ... They caught on me. That could have changed a lot. That could have changed the game.”