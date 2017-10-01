Dolphins' Byron Maxwell inactive; Cordrea Tankersley to start

Miami Dolphins top cornerback Byron Maxwell is inactive for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Maxwell tweaked his hamstring in warmups, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Interestingly, ESPN's Dianna Russini also reported Maxwell would be benched in favor of rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley against the Saints.

Miami's defense is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 79 percent of passes in the first two games, and Maxwell was part of the problem. This is a tough assignment for Tankersley facing Saints quarterback Drew Brees in his first career start.