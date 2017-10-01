Dolphins' Byron Maxwell inactive, start rookie Cordrea Tankersley

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was not happy with his team's flat performance last week in a 20-6 loss to the rival New York Jets. So much was the case that Gase hinted at lineup changes.

It turns out a big change will come in the secondary for Miami. The Dolphins benched top cornerback Byron Maxwell and made him inactive Sunday. They will start rookie third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley against the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Maxwell tweaked his hamstring during warmups. ESPN's Dianna Russini also reported Maxwell would be benched in favor of Tankersley.

Miami's defense also is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 79 percent of passes in the first two games, and Maxwell was part of the problem. This is a tough assignment for Tankersley facing future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees in his first career start.