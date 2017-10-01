With six points in two games, Jay Cutler, Dolphins' offense look lost

Last week, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase called his offense “garbage.” It will be interesting to see what Gase thinks of his group this Sunday after Miami’s 20-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in London.

The Dolphins were shut out for the first time since Dec. 22, 2013. They are averaging an anemic 8.3 points per game and making it very tough for Miami (1-2) to win. The $10 million acquisition of quarterback Jay Cutler (163 yards, one interception) also is not paying dividends early.

Miami's offense was expected to produce much better results. There are two Pro Bowlers in running back Jay Ajayi and receiver Jarvis Landry, in addition to other talented skill players such as tight end Julius Thomas and receivers DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. However, this group has looked lethargic and sloppy through three games.

The Dolphins’ slow start offensively is a major sticking point for Gase, who runs that side of the football and calls the plays. Expect this to be a huge focal point with the team and media this upcoming week.

What I liked: Despite the offensive struggles, Miami’s defense continues to play hard. The Dolphins held the Saints’ high-powered offense to just three points in the first half. Miami’s defense did enough to keep its team in the game. But it was just a matter of time before New Orleans’ future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees (268 yards, two touchdowns) made enough plays in the second half. Brees often tested Miami rookie cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, who made his first career start, and beat Tankersley with a touchdown throw to receiver Michael Thomas in the third quarter. Otherwise, Miami didn’t make a lot of bad plays defensively.

What I didn’t like: Miami’s offense lacks imagination. The Dolphins look lost this season when the running game isn’t the main catalyst. The change from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is injured, to Cutler was expected to make Miami more aggressive. Instead, the Dolphins are still playing conservative and making short throws, which is not Cutler’s strength. Cutler didn’t test New Orleans’ secondary deep until an incompletion to Parker at the 11:35 mark of the fourth quarter. At that point Miami trailed 13-0 and was forced to open things up.

Fantasy fallout: Ajayi returning to London, his hometown, was a major storyline. Many fantasy owners expected a big game from the local product, but Ajayi had 46 rushing yards on 12 caries. With the offense’s struggles and falling behind early, Ajayi wasn’t able to get in a groove. Ajayi even expressed frustration on the sideline in the first half with coaches after he was taken out of the game on third down.

Protest watch: The Dolphins had three players protest the national anthem this week. Wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas took a knee. Stills and Thomas did the same last week.

What’s next: The Dolphins will be the last NFL team to play a home game when they host the Tennessee Titans next week. The Dolphins asked the league in the offseason not to give them a bye after the London game because they preferred it later in the year. However, unplanned circumstances gave Miami a bye in Week 1 due to Hurricane Irma.