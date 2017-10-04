Dolphins coach Adam Gase: 'No more excuses' for offense

Mathew Berry discusses whether certain offensive weapons for the Miami Dolphins are still worth playing in Fantasy. (2:16)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase defended quarterback Jay Cutler again Wednesday but said there should be "no more excuses" for the overall play of the offense.

The Dolphins were shut out for the first time since Dec. 22, 2013 in last Sunday's 20-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in London. Miami also scored just six points in Week 3 against the New York Jets and are 2-for-20 on third-down conversions the past two games.

Miami (1-2) will face a Tennessee Titans defense that allowed 57 points to Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson last week. Therefore, the Dolphins should have success offensively in their first home game at Hard Rock Stadium.

“At this point, the excuses are running out,” Gase said. “There are no more excuses. It’s either get the job done, or we will find someone that can.”

Miami’s offensive numbers are ugly thus far. The team is ranked last in total yards per game (249), last in points per game (8.3) and 28th in passing yards per game (182.7).

Adam Gase said Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler isn't getting enough time to throw. Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports

There has been a lot of chatter in Miami about the quarterback play of Cutler. He has an 80.4 passer rating and is averaging a career-low 5.85 yards per attempt through three games.

Cutler, 34, isn’t challenging defenses deep downfield nearly as much as he did in previous stops with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. Cutler also was more aggressive in the preseason than he has been in the regular season.

Gase said it's mostly a pass-protection issue, not Cutler. The Dolphins have allowed nine sacks in three games.

“You only can make a throw if you’re upright,” Gase said. “So there’s been a few times where we’ve called some things and haven’t been able to get the ball up, whether it’s a pressure issue or he’s had to escape the pocket and had to lower his eyes.”