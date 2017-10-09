Dolphins players, coaches come to Jay Cutler's defense

Dolphins coach Adam Gase isn't concerned with quarterback play and says if players do their jobs, Jay Cutler will have a chance to make a play. (0:19)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Center Mike Pouncey made it clear on Sunday the Dolphins' offensive struggles do not rest on one player.

"It ain't Jay Cutler," Pouncey said bluntly. "Trust me. If it was Jay Cutler, [coach] Adam Gase would say that."

Many Dolphins fans disagreed following their team's 16-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Cutler had his third straight shaky performance, completing 12 of 26 passes for 92 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The 92 passing yards were Cutler's lowest output since Oct. 20, 2013. Miami also produced just 178 yards of total offense.

The Dolphins say Jay Cutler's play is the least of their concerns on offense. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The quarterback certainly makes for an easy target. As a result, disgruntled fans chanted, "We want Moore!" several times throughout Hard Rock Stadium, asking for backup quarterback Matt Moore. The Dolphins heard it but mostly shrugged their shoulders afterward. Multiple teammates and coaches came to Cutler's defense.

"Jay is way down on the list of things going on," Gase said. "If guys do what they're supposed to do, we'll be all right."

Cutler called the offensive performance "piss poor." He said the chants didn't bother him.

"I heard them but I didn't know what they were saying," Cutler said. "I don't think anyone is going to tell me what they were saying at that point. So I just kept going about my business."

The Dolphins' offensive issues might be too numerous and too deep-rooted to fix.

Miami's offensive line has consistently struggled with run and pass blocking. Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi (77 rushing yards) fumbled against the Titans. And the receivers and tight ends aren't getting much separation and had at least four drops against Tennessee.

The Dolphins also lost their most dynamic receiver, DeVante Parker, to an ankle injury, and he could miss time. They are not deep enough on that side of the ball to sustain many key injuries.

Can this all be fixed by next week's game against the reigning NFC champion Atlanta Falcons? Probably not.

The good news is Miami's defense is playing its best football in years. The Dolphins haven't allowed more than 20 points all season, and the defense is the primary reason they are 2-2 at the quarter point of the season. But that side of the ball is due for a few bad -- or even average -- outings. It could come as early as next week at Atlanta, and Miami's offense must be ready to put up points to have a chance.

Frustration is building toward Cutler from Miami's fan base. But at 2-2, it's too early for the Dolphins to panic.

"As soon as he starts throwing touchdowns, they will be cheering for Jay," Pouncey said. "That's just how it is. I'm a fan of different sports, and when my guys aren't playing well in basketball, I want to bench everybody. As a fan, you think that way."