In tough times, Adam Gase leans on lessons from father and Nick Saban

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins arguably have had the most off-field turmoil of any NFL team in the past couple of months.

Whether it’s Hurricane Irma and starting linebacker Lawrence Timmons going AWOL in September, or former offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigning after a video surfaced of him snorting a white substance, second-year Dolphins coach Adam Gase is gaining valuable experience in crisis management.

In tough times, Gase said he is leaning on lessons he learned from his father, Art, and Alabama coach Nick Saban, who gave Gase his first coaching job as an assistant at LSU in 2000.

“Some of it is just watching [Nick] Saban over a seven-year period,” Gase said. “I don’t remember anything quite happening every week. But just kind of watching how he always handled things where he dealt with the situation and then had to get back to work, had to move on to the next thing.

“I think a little bit has to do watching how my dad operated through his businesses, dealing with anything that would come up, jumping to the forefront. I’m the one in charge. I have to handle it.”

Gase said any remaining issues involving Foerster are a league matter and will be handled by general manager Chris Grier and vice president Mike Tannenbaum. Gase doesn't believe there will be any further issues on his coaching staff.

“To me, it was an isolated incident,” Gase said. “Really, that’s the best answer I can give you.”

The Dolphins hired former offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo as a senior offensive assistant. He will work with assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper to replace Foerster. Miami (2-2) will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons (3-1) on Sunday.