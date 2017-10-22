Dolphins backup Matt Moore works magic replacing injured Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler gets hit after his pass to Kenny Stills and is forced to leave the game. (0:27)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- For the past two home games, Miami Dolphins fans clamored for backup quarterback Matt Moore to replace starter Jay Cutler.

On Sunday, those fans got their wish -- and Moore rewarded their loyalty.

Moore worked his magic, engineering a 14-point comeback in Miami’s 31-28 victory over the New York Jets. Moore threw a pair of second-half touchdowns to spark a previously dormant Miami offense that entered Sunday ranked last in yards per game (242.8) and points per game (12.2).

Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey made a 39-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to give Miami (4-2) the win.

Cutler suffered a chest injury in the third quarter after a hit by Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins and did not return. Moore entered the game in a tough spot, with Miami trailing in the second half, and got the Dolphins back in the game. He threw an interception into double coverage in the third quarter to Jets safety Marcus Maye, but rebounded with a pair of touchdown throws to Miami receiver Kenny Stills in the fourth quarter.

Moore finished 13-of-21 passing for 188 yards and a passer rating of 102.9. The status of Cutler going forward is unknown. But with a quick turnaround, the Dolphins likely will take an extended look at Moore during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. A case can be made that Moore, a longtime backup, deserves a look under center regardless of Cutler's status.

Miami entered Sunday’s game with just 13 points in the first half all season, but finally got off to a fast start against the Jets (3-4). The Dolphins scored 14 points in the first half, with a pair of touchdown throws by Cutler to receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Anthony Fasano. The fast start kept Miami in the game early. The Jets led 21-14 at halftime.

Cutler finished 12-of-16 passing for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Dolphins are no stranger to quarterback injuries. Former starting QB Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury in August, which spurred Miami to sign Cutler out of retirement to a one-year, $10 million contract.

With Cutler potentially sidelined for Thursday -- and maybe beyond -- it will be interesting to see how Miami's offense responds. Moore led the Dolphins to a 2-1 record at the end of last season to help them get to the playoffs. Can he do the same in 2017?

Over the next three weeks, the Dolphins have a challenging stretch of games against the Ravens, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers.